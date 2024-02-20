Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.86

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.86 and last traded at $66.83, with a volume of 41000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.28.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8644 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Company Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
