Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

VO traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $234.72. 188,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,835. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $237.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

