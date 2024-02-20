Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Frontier Asset Management LLC

Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.60. The stock had a trading volume of 502,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,222. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.89. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

