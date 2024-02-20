Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Increased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 466,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.5% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $183,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $456.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,014,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,780. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.09. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $462.74. The company has a market cap of $365.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.