Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.62% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BNDW traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $68.09. 71,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,814. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $70.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.58.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1604 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.