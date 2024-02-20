Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.62% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:BNDW traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $68.09. 71,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,814. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $70.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.58.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.