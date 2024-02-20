Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.
Vecima Networks Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of VCM stock opened at C$16.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$400.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.62. Vecima Networks has a fifty-two week low of C$14.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.30.
About Vecima Networks
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vecima Networks
- Stock Average Calculator
- Super Micro Computer: Overbought, undervalued or mispriced?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Higher VIX just made Realty Income’s 6% dividend better
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Does Datadog have huge potential?
Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.