Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,324 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,246,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,243,000 after buying an additional 1,483,908 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,691,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,619,000 after acquiring an additional 331,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ventas by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,229,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,218,000 after acquiring an additional 71,901 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 37.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,602,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.81. 223,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,189. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VTR

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.