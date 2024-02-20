Verisk Analytics (VRSK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Verisk Analytics to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $244.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.82. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $169.74 and a fifty-two week high of $251.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

