Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Position Boosted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,250,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,250,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.51, for a total value of $1,114,218.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,934.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,195 shares of company stock valued at $7,636,550 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $417.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $416.83. 423,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,734. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.90. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $283.60 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.