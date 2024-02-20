Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

VCTR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.57.

Shares of VCTR opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $27.73 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.20 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 25.96%. Victory Capital’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

