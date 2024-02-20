Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.72

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.72 and last traded at $35.64, with a volume of 36381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 88.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 69,651 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 36.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

