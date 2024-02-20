Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 371,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 4.6% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $85,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 804,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $185,049,000 after purchasing an additional 38,277 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 57,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,903,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $437,893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,296 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 61,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded down $3.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,779,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.13. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $281.12.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on V shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on V

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,272 shares of company stock worth $23,395,328. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.