Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,505 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,248,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,446,000 after acquiring an additional 111,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,519,000 after acquiring an additional 46,783 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,209,000 after acquiring an additional 327,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,334,000 after buying an additional 321,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 150.3% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 919,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,835,000 after purchasing an additional 552,163 shares during the last quarter.

JCPB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.17. 465,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average is $45.63.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

