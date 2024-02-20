Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,983 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $77.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,374,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.35. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $77.47.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.