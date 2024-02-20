Visionary Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,568 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $97.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,043,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,867,401. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.11.

