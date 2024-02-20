Visionary Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,141 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 1.69% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $8,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLY. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 414,974 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after buying an additional 368,348 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 394,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after buying an additional 98,719 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after buying an additional 98,053 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 174,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 80,106 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RLY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,004. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $28.36.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

