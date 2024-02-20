Visionary Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $460,136,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,990,000 after buying an additional 1,168,230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,015,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,826,000 after buying an additional 526,392 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,410,000 after buying an additional 1,024,956 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.28. 2,536,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,672,538. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $56.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

