Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $12.12 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after acquiring an additional 276,413 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,626,597,000 after acquiring an additional 81,680 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,366,428,000 after acquiring an additional 110,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,607 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,484. The stock has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.22. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $169.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

