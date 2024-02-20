Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $29.36 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises approximately 2.4% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.11% of Quanta Services worth $29,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PWR stock traded down $4.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.13. 400,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.55. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.33 and a 1 year high of $219.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.68%.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.27.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

