Visionary Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,268 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 142,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,821,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,353,000 after purchasing an additional 286,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,234,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.69. The stock had a trading volume of 294,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,078. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $72.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

