Visionary Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $265.51. 124,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,340. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $268.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.44 and its 200 day moving average is $244.24.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

