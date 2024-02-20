Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 25,915 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,987 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 25,915 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 27,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 41,509 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,720 shares of company stock worth $1,621,279. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.54. 5,613,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,603,184. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $170.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

