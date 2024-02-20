Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 3,138 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,388 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,591,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average is $47.75. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $56.42.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.