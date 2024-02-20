Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.14 and last traded at $34.78. Approximately 824,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 413,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kensington Investments B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kensington Investments B.V. now owns 12,822,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,678,000 after acquiring an additional 322,581 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Vista Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 5,929,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,980,000 after purchasing an additional 559,185 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Energy by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,304,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,091,000 after acquiring an additional 52,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,146,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

