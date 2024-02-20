Vistra (NYSE:VST) & AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Financial Survey

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) and AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Vistra and AltC Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistra 9.19% 17.79% 1.84% AltC Acquisition N/A -81.54% 2.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of Vistra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of AltC Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Vistra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of AltC Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistra $13.73 billion 1.19 -$1.23 billion $3.40 13.41 AltC Acquisition N/A N/A $3.93 million N/A N/A

This table compares Vistra and AltC Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AltC Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vistra.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vistra and AltC Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistra 0 0 3 0 3.00 AltC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vistra currently has a consensus target price of $40.33, indicating a potential downside of 11.51%. Given Vistra’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vistra is more favorable than AltC Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Vistra has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AltC Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vistra beats AltC Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia. In addition, the company is involved in the electricity generation, wholesale energy purchases and sales, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. It serves approximately 3.5 million customers with a generation capacity of approximately 37,000 megawatts with a portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Vistra Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Corp. in July 2020. Vistra Corp. was founded in 1882 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp. in February 2021. AltC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

