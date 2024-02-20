Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VNT. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

NYSE VNT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.16. 664,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,947. Vontier has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $41.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 1,985.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 3,355.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

