Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Raised to $292.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $264.00 to $292.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.62.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $250.45. The stock had a trading volume of 197,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,983. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.13 and its 200 day moving average is $217.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $260.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

