Walker & Dunlop’s (WD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WD. StockNews.com raised Walker & Dunlop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.50.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $96.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.45. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $61.06 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.76 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.76%.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,244,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,244,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $919,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,535,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $12,945,700. Corporate insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 210.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

