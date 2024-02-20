Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $181.35 and last traded at $179.74, with a volume of 6490840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $170.36.

The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Walmart Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Europe increased their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.97.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $680,181.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,479,568.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $680,181.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,479,568.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 489,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.54, for a total value of $76,110,543.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 232,341,561 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,406,397.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,013,161 shares of company stock valued at $786,534,699 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $1,230,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $7,419,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC increased its position in Walmart by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.76. The company has a market capitalization of $485.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Shares of Walmart are set to split on the morning of Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

