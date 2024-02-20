Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.70-7.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4% yr/yr to $667.6-674.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $666.93 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.700-7.120 EPS.
Walmart Stock Performance
NYSE WMT opened at $170.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.76. The company has a market cap of $458.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $171.93.
Walmart’s stock is going to split on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.
Walmart Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.81%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.97.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,871 shares in the company, valued at $29,565,756.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,565,756.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,013,161 shares of company stock worth $786,534,699. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $44,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
