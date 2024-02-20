Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.70-7.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4% yr/yr to $667.6-674.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $666.93 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.700-7.120 EPS.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $170.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.76. The company has a market cap of $458.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $171.93.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart’s stock is going to split on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart Cuts Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,871 shares in the company, valued at $29,565,756.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,565,756.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,013,161 shares of company stock worth $786,534,699. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $44,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.