Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $175.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $169.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WMT. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.97.

Get Walmart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WMT opened at $170.36 on Friday. Walmart has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $171.93. The firm has a market cap of $458.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total value of $1,503,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,442,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,395,556.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $680,181.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,369 shares in the company, valued at $40,479,568.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total transaction of $1,503,866.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,442,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,395,556.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,013,161 shares of company stock worth $786,534,699. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.