Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.480-1.560 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $157.0 billion-$158.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.9 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.700-7.120 EPS.

Walmart stock opened at $170.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $171.93.

Shares of Walmart are going to split on the morning of Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.97.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 489,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.54, for a total transaction of $76,110,543.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 232,341,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,406,397.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 489,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.54, for a total transaction of $76,110,543.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 232,341,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,406,397.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,013,161 shares of company stock valued at $786,534,699. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

