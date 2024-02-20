Wanchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.75 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $43.75 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000434 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,403,326 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

