Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Warner Music Group has increased its dividend by an average of 40.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Warner Music Group has a dividend payout ratio of 46.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Warner Music Group to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $38.05.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 128.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 869,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $28,990,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,578 shares in the company, valued at $62,836,162.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

