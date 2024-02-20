Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 1,261.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.53% of Weatherford International worth $34,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Weatherford International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,962,000 after buying an additional 30,924 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 656,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,309,000 after purchasing an additional 330,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Weatherford International stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.08. The stock had a trading volume of 309,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.34. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $102.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFRD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,404.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,019 shares in the company, valued at $12,365,629.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,404.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,365,629.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $1,534,853.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,726.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,526 shares of company stock worth $8,949,418. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

