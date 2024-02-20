WEC Energy Group (WEC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) in the last few weeks:

2/8/2024 – WEC Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $75.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – WEC Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2024 – WEC Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

2/2/2024 – WEC Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $91.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – WEC Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $79.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2024 – WEC Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/5/2024 – WEC Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2024 – WEC Energy Group had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $84.00.

1/4/2024 – WEC Energy Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $94.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/28/2023 – WEC Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE WEC traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.24. The company had a trading volume of 676,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,104. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day moving average is $82.73.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.15%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,348,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

