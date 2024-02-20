Wedbush Boosts Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $48.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RARE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.11.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

RARE opened at $48.92 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.21.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 477.39%. The company had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.