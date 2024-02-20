Wedbush Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $160.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TXRH. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.24.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $147.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $152.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.54.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60,364 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

