Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Church & Dwight (CHD)

2/7/2024 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $103.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $107.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $99.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $99.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/2/2024 – Church & Dwight was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

1/18/2024 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $95.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Church & Dwight had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $76.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.44. 140,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,611. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $103.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,266.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,986 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $7,427,000. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 142,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $142,130,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 493,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,458,000 after acquiring an additional 30,386 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,428 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

