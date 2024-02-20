Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $72.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.46.

SO stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.72. Southern has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.14%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $631,068,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Southern by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,444,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,065,000 after buying an additional 5,707,845 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $369,131,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,547,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 5,840.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

