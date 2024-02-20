Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,483 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC remained flat at $51.91 during trading on Tuesday. 9,227,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,438,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $52.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average of $44.43.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.