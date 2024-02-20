Wells Fargo & Company Trims Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Target Price to $62.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADC. Mizuho upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.39.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of ADC stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $56.79. The company had a trading volume of 243,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,243. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average is $59.34. Agree Realty has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $74.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.17 per share, with a total value of $103,989.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,748.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 48,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,259 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.