Wells Fargo & Company Trims Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Target Price to $161.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.90.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $147.00 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $225.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.68) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

