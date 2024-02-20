Welltower Inc. (WELL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.
Welltower has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years. Welltower has a dividend payout ratio of 152.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Welltower to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.1%.
Welltower Stock Performance
Shares of WELL stock opened at $93.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.44 and a 200 day moving average of $86.24. Welltower has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.52, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.
Get Our Latest Analysis on WELL
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Super Micro Computer: Overbought, undervalued or mispriced?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Higher VIX just made Realty Income’s 6% dividend better
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Does Datadog have huge potential?
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.