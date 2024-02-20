Welltower Inc. (WELL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Welltower has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years. Welltower has a dividend payout ratio of 152.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Welltower to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.1%.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $93.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.44 and a 200 day moving average of $86.24. Welltower has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.52, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WELL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welltower

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.