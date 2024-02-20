Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance
GDO stock opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
