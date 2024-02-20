Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

GDO stock opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 152,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 14.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.