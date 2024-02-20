Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Western Asset High Income Fund II Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HIX opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Fund II

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIX. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 253.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 233,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 167,474 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289,066 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 127,284 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 107.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 216,889 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 112,486 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 269.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 36,012 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.