Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:HYI opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $12.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.