Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance
NYSE:HYI opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $12.54.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
