Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) to Issue $0.05 — Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of WIA stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.