Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

SBI opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $8.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 28,268 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the third quarter valued at about $77,000.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

