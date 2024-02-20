Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

