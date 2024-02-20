Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2024

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.