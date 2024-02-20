Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
